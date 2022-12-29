GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 90,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 39,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

GMV Minerals Trading Up 17.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.43 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

