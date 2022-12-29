Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUCKW. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,587,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,128 shares during the period.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCKW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,242. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

