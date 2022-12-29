Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Financial Comparison

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Matrix Group and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Q2 1 3 6 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Golden Matrix Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Q2 has a consensus target price of $46.92, indicating a potential upside of 91.29%. Given Q2’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Q2 is more favorable than Golden Matrix Group.

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Q2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $5.22 million 11.61 N/A N/A N/A Q2 $498.72 million 2.83 -$112.75 million ($1.78) -13.78

Golden Matrix Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q2.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group N/A N/A N/A Q2 -18.50% -9.53% -3.32%

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Q2 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture. It also provides Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information. In addition, the company offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; ClickSWITCH allows financial institutions to direct deposits to the end user. Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit. Futher, it provides Q2 Contextual PFM, which allows end users to add external accounts and view them together with internal accounts on digital banking home page; Q2 Goals that enables end users to establish and save towards specific savings goals; Q2 Cloud Lending, a digital lending and leasing platform; PrecisionLender platform, a cloud-based, data-driven sales enablement, pricing, and portfolio management solution; and Q2 BaaS, a portfolio of open API financial services. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

