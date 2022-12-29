Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 0.8% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned 0.12% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 121.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 142,373 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $176,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,979,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 136,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 6,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,548. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

