Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $647.29

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 647.29 ($7.81) and traded as low as GBX 525.92 ($6.35). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.40), with a volume of 6,054 shares changing hands.
Gooch & Housego Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The firm has a market cap of £137.73 million and a PE ratio of 3,229.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 480.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 646.60.
Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.
Gooch & Housego Company Profile
Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.
