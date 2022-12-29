Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $647.29

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 647.29 ($7.81) and traded as low as GBX 525.92 ($6.35). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.40), with a volume of 6,054 shares changing hands.

Gooch & Housego Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The firm has a market cap of £137.73 million and a PE ratio of 3,229.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 480.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 646.60.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In other news, insider Chris Jewell acquired 4,437 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £22,894.92 ($27,630.85). In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £30,180.36 ($36,423.32). Also, insider Chris Jewell purchased 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £22,894.92 ($27,630.85).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

