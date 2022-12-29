Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.63

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.63 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 63.71 ($0.77). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 65.10 ($0.79), with a volume of 200,508 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.52. The stock has a market cap of £344.27 million and a PE ratio of 1,112.50.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Dalton Philips purchased 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($152,968.86).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

