Grin Price Tops $0.0674 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $932,514.09 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,610.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00400010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00878788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00094472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00596367 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00252939 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.