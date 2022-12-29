Grin Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,574.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00401268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00881684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00598465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00245040 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

