Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Trading Up 15.6%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 18,530,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,564% from the average daily volume of 695,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GROV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83.

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $22,656.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $22,656.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin Michael Cleary bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,137 shares of company stock worth $395,995 over the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

