Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $32,300.04 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

