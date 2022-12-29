GXChain (GXC) Tops One Day Volume of $10,063.39

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. GXChain has a market cap of $396.53 million and $10,063.39 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004425 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007521 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

