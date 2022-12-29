Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Update

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HHULY remained flat at 6.10 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 6.11 and its 200 day moving average is 6.38. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of 5.80 and a fifty-two week high of 12.12.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
