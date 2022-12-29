Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Down 1.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

