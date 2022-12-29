Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HPGLY stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $237.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($202.13) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($158.51) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

