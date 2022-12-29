Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,796 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 2.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 2.21% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $26,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,460,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,290 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,260,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 401,244 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,006,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,948,000 after purchasing an additional 97,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,308. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

