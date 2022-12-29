Hawks Acquisition (NYSE:HWKZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 74,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Hawks Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Get Hawks Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawks Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hawks Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,209,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hawks Acquisition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,977,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,768,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawks Acquisition Company Profile

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.