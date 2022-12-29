Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $11.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at $78,613,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 57.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter valued at $9,967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

HAYW opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

