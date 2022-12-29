Head-To-Head Contrast: Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -688.88% Plus Therapeutics N/A -161.27% -82.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million ($0.09) -2.78 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 35.60 -$13.40 million ($0.89) -0.36

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plus Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,118.94%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.