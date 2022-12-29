Head to Head Review: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) vs. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 6.10 $416.74 million $1.74 15.90 Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 3.70 $12.05 million $0.36 26.08

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Omega Healthcare Investors and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 7 1 0 2.13 Whitestone REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 42.17% 10.32% 4.29% Whitestone REIT 13.02% 4.43% 1.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Whitestone REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

