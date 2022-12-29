Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,500 shares, a growth of 452.6% from the November 30th total of 170,200 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Triangle from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

HCTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.