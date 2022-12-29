Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

