Hedera 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.48 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $14.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023850 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003978 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

