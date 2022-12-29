Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Salvatore Palella Buys 1,568,249 Shares

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 1,568,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $188,189.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,660.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Salvatore Palella acquired 4,019,293 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $723,472.74.

On Monday, November 14th, Salvatore Palella acquired 155,530 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $34,216.60.

On Thursday, October 13th, Salvatore Palella purchased 200,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Helbiz Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of HLBZ opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Helbiz, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Institutional Trading of Helbiz

Helbiz Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helbiz by 384.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Helbiz during the first quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Helbiz during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helbiz during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Helbiz by 104.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 978,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

