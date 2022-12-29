Helium One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Helium has a market cap of $238.55 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helium has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00010599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002082 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007808 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,809,031 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.