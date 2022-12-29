Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.36

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $31.41. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 77,074 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $435,869. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,171,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,664,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99,928 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

