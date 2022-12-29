Hermez Network Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.07 or 0.00024461 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $148.65 million and $317,600.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037651 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00227135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0517093 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $305,087.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

