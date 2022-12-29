HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.56.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

