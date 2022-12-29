Hive Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Hive has a market capitalization of $129.19 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007693 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.13 or 0.05436465 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00497988 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 493,969,549 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

