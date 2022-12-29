Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $410,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,209,000 after acquiring an additional 380,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,533. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.