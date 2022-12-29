Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

UPS traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

