Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $685,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

