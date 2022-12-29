Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213,682 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home makes up 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,857,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 2,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

