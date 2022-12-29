Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,198 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BYD traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

