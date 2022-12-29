Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,549 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of The GEO Group worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The GEO Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in The GEO Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,819. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

