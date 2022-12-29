Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 269,510 shares during the quarter. SM Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SM Energy worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,639,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 226,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $34.23. 9,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.