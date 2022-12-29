Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,563 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $370.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,843. The company has a market capitalization of $351.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

