Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,444 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 52.4% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,446.6% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.4% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 450,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $67,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.52. 25,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.24. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

