Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,736 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $179.80 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

