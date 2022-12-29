Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

HON opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.