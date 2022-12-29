H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Sells C$216,090.45 in Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$216,090.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,052,084.55.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

HR.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.15. 166,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.23. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.22 and a 12 month high of C$16.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

