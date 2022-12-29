Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 1%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €95.90 ($102.02) and last traded at €95.90 ($102.02). 4,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €96.90 ($103.09).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($239.36) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of €104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a market cap of $604.50 million and a P/E ratio of 20.80.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
