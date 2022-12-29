IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 489.4% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

IAALF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,067. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

