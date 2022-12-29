ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $134.99 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $134.99 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 942,413,204 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 942,399,630.4732732 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14243547 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,158,711.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

