IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $17.47 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

