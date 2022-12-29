Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Boosted by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $222.02. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,550. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.74.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

