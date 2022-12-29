Immutable X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.78 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Immutable X has a market cap of $225.62 million and $5.78 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

