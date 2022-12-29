Immutable X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.78 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Immutable X has a market cap of $225.62 million and $5.78 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002135 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.40 or 0.05338813 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00498231 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.81 or 0.29520410 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

