Immutable X 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.78 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Immutable X has a market cap of $225.62 million and $5.78 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.40 or 0.05338813 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00498231 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.81 or 0.29520410 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
