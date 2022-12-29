India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 1.8%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 125.75 ($1.52). Approximately 51,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 207,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £121.37 million and a P/E ratio of 349.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.97.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

