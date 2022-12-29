ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Holdings Cut by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

