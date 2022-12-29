Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Trading Down 1.7 %
INOD opened at $2.87 on Monday. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
