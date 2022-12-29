Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Down 1.7 %

INOD opened at $2.87 on Monday. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

