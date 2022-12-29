Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading Up 0.6%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 23 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSJA. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

